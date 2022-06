NASHVILLE — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee. “In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Governor Lee stated in his letter of appointment to Mayor Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”

