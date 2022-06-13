Jayson Tatum continues to shrink in the NBA Finals I THE HERD

It all comes down to this. Basketball immortality is on the line Thursday night, as the Celtics look to extend the NBA Finals and the Warriors try to close it out. For Golden State, a championship would further the team's dynastic reign, adding a new chapter to an already supreme run with its fourth title in eight years. Boston, on the other hand, would rear itself as basketball's greatest franchise once again, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most titles in NBA history, and setting the foundation for its own hopeful empire.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO