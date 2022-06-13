ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum continues to shrink in the NBA Finals I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd talks Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game. Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.
NBA
FOX Sports

College basketball: 10 biggest winners of the offseason

When it comes to men's college basketball, the offseason doesn't come with many dull moments. With a transfer count sitting at more than 1,400 players — not to mention more than 60 head coaching changes — compounded with NBA Draft decisions and the evolving layer of NIL, it has been a nonstop news cycle since Kansas cut down the nets on the first Monday of April.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers beyond 2022 | THE HERD

Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. He also recently said on 'The Shop' that he would play for the Golden State Warriors if he was not on the Lakers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum receives letter-grade for Game 5 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Despite a strong showing early in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum all but disappeared in the last quarter, allowing Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors to surge in the last half, winning the game and taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Chris Broussard is forgiving of Tatum, and is reluctant to strip the star of his superstar status due to his less than optimal performance in his first NBA Finals, but Nick Wight says otherwise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Keep it simple, bet on the Atlanta Braves to win it all

Class is back in session! Today’s topic is a straightforward one: the Atlanta Braves. If my friends know anything about me, it’s that I’m not one to brag (quiet Jason McIntyre). Last month, I explained the value of betting on the Braves to win the World Series. Since then, Atlanta owns the longest winning streak this season and has trimmed the division deficit roughly in half (let’s pretend I didn’t also recommend the Phillies).
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Celtics or Warriors: Who wins Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

It all comes down to this. Basketball immortality is on the line Thursday night, as the Celtics look to extend the NBA Finals and the Warriors try to close it out. For Golden State, a championship would further the team's dynastic reign, adding a new chapter to an already supreme run with its fourth title in eight years. Boston, on the other hand, would rear itself as basketball's greatest franchise once again, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most titles in NBA history, and setting the foundation for its own hopeful empire.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Every team's 2022-2023 championship title futures

Congrats to the Golden State Warriors for winning the 2022 NBA Championship! While they traveled a long road to get here, there is no rest for weary gamblers looking forward to next season. Money never sleeps, and as we always say, things change fast in the Association. So now that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Colin Cowherd
FOX Sports

Warriors prevail despite Steph Curry's ice-cold shooting | THE HERD

Despite Steph Curry snapping his streak of 233 consecutive games with a three-pointer and shooting 22.5 percent from behind the arc and Jayson Tatum's 27 points, the Boston Celtics could not get the job done. Curry finished with just 16 points (0-9 from three) and eight assists but the Golden State Warriors still prevailed. Colin Cowherd analyzes Curry's impact when the shot is not falling, then compares it to Tatum's personal leadership concerns.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tatum, Curry hold top spots on Under Duress list | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The NBA is the focus for Chris Broussard as he reveals this week's Under Duress List. With Game 6 the NBA Finals approaching, the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics dominate the top 5, but watch to see why Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is feeling the pressure as well, despite being no where near the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The wear and tear from back-to-back seven-game series seems to be taking its toll on the Boston Celtics at the. Tired legs have led to shots falling short down the stretch in back-to-back losses that have left the Celtics on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Herd#The Boston Celtics
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves' record 14-game win streak: By The Numbers

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball right now. And while a few other big-league squads might believe they have a better roster, no team is playing better baseball across the Show. Atlanta is in the midst of a 14-game win streak, having swept four straight series against...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Wimbledon 2022 odds: Serena Williams' announcement, odds to win it all

Serena Williams is back! The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Now that she is officially competing in Wimbledon (in some capacity), gamblers can get in on the action and place a wager on Williams to win it all. Let's take a look at her odds to win the prestigious tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy