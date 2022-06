Four officers who fatally shot a man high on methamphetamine at a wildfire evacuation checkpoint in California won’t face charges, officials said this week. The decision was announced Tuesday along with the findings of a report into the death of Soobleej Kaub Hawj, 35, who was killed on June 24, 2021, after pointing a loaded gun at officers at a checkpoint outside Big Springs in Siskiyou County, the Sacramento Bee reported.

