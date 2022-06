Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.

