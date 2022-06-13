ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lincolnton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lincolnton, Maiden, Westport, High Shoals, Boger City, Iron Station, Denver, Crouse, Dallas and Cherryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

