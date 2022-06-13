ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Wakulla by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAKER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy