Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
