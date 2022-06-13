Heat Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Greene; Hancock; Taliaferro; Warren The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Warren County in east central Georgia Northeastern Hancock County in east central Georgia Southeastern Greene County in east central Georgia Taliaferro County in east central Georgia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1142 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandy Cross, or near Crawfordville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crawfordville, Union Point, White Plains, Siloam, Norwood, Sharon, Liberty, Springfield, Veazey, Robinson, Jewell, Mayfield, Daniel Springs, Powelton, Barnett, Lyneville, Raytown, Alexander Stephens Park, Sandy Cross and Carters Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
