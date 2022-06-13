ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Suspect arrested in Goodyear following armed robbery at pawn shop

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in Goodyear following an armed robbery at a pawn shop, authorities said. Julian Torres, 29, was booked on...

ktar.com

Comments / 9

USA warrior
3d ago

Lock him up for many years. Get him off the streets.These delinquents don't want to work. They just want to robbed other people.

Reply
8
Pealage
3d ago

most likely will be released on bail in hours to repeat his offenses while they push more gun control 🙄

Reply
5
Lydia Raley
3d ago

I can't say All youths but a greater % do not watch or read the news nor have the intelligence or common sense that there are cameras everywhere.His Parents should be very proud that hes earned a criminal loop in his belt !

Reply
2
 

