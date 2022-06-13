ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

New Lexington middle school back on agenda, despite rising costs

By WUKY
WUKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict leaders pumped the brakes on a plan for a new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard back in November 2021, after cost estimates ballooned from $47 million to over $70 million. One hope, at...

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUKY

Fayette teachers poised for pay raise, as new middle school construction remains a question mark

Fayette County school leaders voted to move forward with a 3% across-the-board pay raise Monday night, while discussions about a new Lexington middle school remain ongoing. Local media outlets — including WUKY — had been under the impression the board might dig deeper into its proposed plans for a new middle school during the Monday night meeting, but the item turned out to be more of a minor procedural part of the agenda. And while discussions about the new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard continue, the public will have to wait longer to hear where that proposal stands.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
swlexledger.com

New Lexington charter school opportunity brings God and faith based education to area students

Lexington, SC 06/14/2022 (Paul Kirby) -Lexington will soon have another option to the standard public school’s system that will be available to students across the area. New Light Academy, based in Lexington, is an in-person mentoring program that partners with an accredited online charter school, the South Carolina Preparatory Academy. South Carolina Preparatory Academy is a tuition free, online based charter school out of Anderson, SC.
LEXINGTON, SC
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Lexington, OH
City
New Lexington, OH
New Lexington, OH
Education
iheart.com

Chillicothe Pool closed today

THE CHILLICOTHE POOL WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, JUNE 14TH, due to electrical issues caused by last night's weather. AEP is working hard to get power back up in many areas!
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Three...or More...Solar Projects in Ross County

We have seen a boom in solar projects in Ross County. This week, the Ross County Commissioners were asked to accept a slight adjustment in the layout of one under construction north of Kennworth, and Kevin Coleman was there. The "Salt City Solar" project is under way on both sides...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#The New School#School Project#Polo Club Boulevard
Farm and Dairy

Exploring the past and present in Athens Co.

When it comes to sharing similar interests with my kids, I average about 50% in commonality. When my boys talk about motors and archery, it goes in one ear and out the other. However, when my oldest daughter suggested a sunset hike, I was 100% in on the adventure. We...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
sciotovalleyguardian.com

OhioHealth Berger Hospital President, Tim Colburn: When put to the test, Berger’s best

It has been more than two years since COVID-19 first hit health systems and communities. Over the course of the pandemic, OhioHealth Berger Hospital, along with the rest of the medical community, had to adjust and adapt the way we provide care. Yet our goal has never changed. We strive to make sure each and every patient receives the best care possible.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree. A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.
MARIETTA, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

UPDATE: AEP’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update on the power outages affecting its Ohio customers did not show any changes in the estimated restoration times listed below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power. AEP […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WUKY

Silas House awarded nation's largest prize given to LGBTQ writers

New York Times bestselling author, Berea College professor, and WUKY’s own Silas House has been awarded one of the most prestigious prizes an LGBTQ writer in the U.S can receive. Lambda Literary hands out the Duggins Award annually to two LGBTQ-identified novelists who have “built a strong reputation and...
LEXINGTON, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

First Lady visits Deer Creek, opens new book trail

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Through a partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), First Lady Fran DeWine opened a new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park today. After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, children and families walked with the First Lady on the new trail to mark the celebration.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy