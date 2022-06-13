Ankeny senior Jamison Patton committed to the Iowa State football team on Monday. He announced his decision on Twitter .

The three-star athlete – quarterback, receiver and defensive back at Roosevelt before transferring to Ankeny – is No. 7 in the Des Moines Register’s 2023 rankings released in December. He is the No. 49 athlete in the country and a top-600 player nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite.

When the Register’s rankings were released in December, Patton held offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska. In the months since, he’s added additional offers from UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Washington.

Iowa State was the first program to offer Patton in June 2021 after he attended one of the Cyclones’ football camps.

At quarterback, Patton had 99 completions for 1,278 yards and 14 touchdowns. A dual-threat at quarterback, he also had 110 carries and 548 yards and seven touchdowns, both team highs. On defense, Patton recorded 23 tackles, 15 of which were solo and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Patton is the fourth in-state player to commit to Matt Campbell’s 2023 class. He follows Ankeny teammate JJ Kohl to Ames, as well as Urbandale’s Kai Black and Nevada’s Carson Rhodes. Kohl, Black and Patton all play 7-on-7 together, as well.

Campbell’s 2023 roster ranked No. 27 in the nation prior to Patton’s commitment.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny three-star athlete Jamison Patton commits to Iowa State football