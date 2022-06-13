ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Center, WA

White Center native VJ Malo runs towards goal of making it big in football

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6vXE_0g9QXFQX00

For VJ Malo, continuing to succeed in football would mean taking care of his family, and making them proud.

Malo is a defensive lineman for the Vikings, Portland State University’s (PSU) football team.

While he’s now in the Portland area, Malo was raised in White Center.

And with just a year left at PSU, he has already made a name for himself.

Malo first played for O’Dea High School, located in Seattle, where he helped his team win a state championship. He then went on to become a two-time All-American, and earned a spot in Division 1 at PSU.

Division 1, also called NCAA Division 1, is the highest level of college football athletics. There are three divisions total, and the divisions are all sanctioned by NCAA, the National Collegiate Athletic’s Association.

Accomplishing all this, having come from a small town, was a big feat for Malo.

“Just making it to Division 1, and coming from White Center, it’s hard – you don’t see too many people doing that,” he said.

Football was something that helped keep Malo busy and focused in his early years, he said.

“It kept me out of trouble, you know, growing up in White Center,” Malo said. “I pretty much fell in love with it, I just never wanted to stop.”

Alongside this, football runs in his blood.

“My uncle Jack and my grandpa, they both just love football and played growing up,” Malo said. “So going to those practices, it helped get me into football.”

Today, his family continues to be his main motivation to succeed.

“My mom, I’ve always wanted to make sure that I can get her a nice house one day, and a nice car. … She’s definitely inspired me,” Malo said.

His own small family too, has been another reason to succeed.

My daughter, … she just turned one. She’s another big inspiration, to work harder and continue to be successful,” he said.

Next for Malo, is to hopefully get drafted, and take another step forwards in his football career.

“There’s been a lot of talk about me getting drafted,” he said. “I’m not trying to look at that too much though, I’m just going to take it one step at a time, and keep getting better. If I keep getting better and grinding away, then everything else will just fall into place.”

And through all of this, he hopes to be a positive influence on any kids who are growing up in a smaller town, with big dreams.

“I just want my story, to be a positive story from those same neighborhoods,” Malo said. “For kids to look up to and know that they can do these same things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgCQK_0g9QXFQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dp5QN_0g9QXFQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFPdH_0g9QXFQX00

Izzy Wallace is a graduate from Highline College, where she got her AA in Multimedia, and her BAS in Integrated Design. She had previously worked at Highline’s newspaper for several years as Editor-in-Chief. You can send her ideas for news stories, or photos of your dogs, at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Iconic WNBA star and Seattle Storm legend, Sue Bird, announces her retirement

SEATTLE - Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, announced she will retire after the conclusion of the 2022 season. "Sue Bird is Storm basketball. Every moment, every memory has one constant. No. 10. It's time for the final chapter," the team said in an announcement Thursday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
humboldtsports.com

CR ‘legends’ moving on, get set for the next chapter

By Ray Hamill — They will go down as one of the greatest foursomes in local basketball history after their historic seasons at both Fortuna High School and College of the Redwoods, and now all four are getting set for the next chapter in their lives. Earlier this week,...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Malo, WA
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
White Center, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

White Supremacism, Washington Ties, Death Threats: What to Know About Patriot Front Arrests Near Idaho Pride Event

Anti-hate groups in Seattle and Spokane had been hearing for nearly two months that a Pride event in a northern Idaho city was likely to be targeted by far-right extremists. Police in Coeur d'Alene had heard similar buzz. So they assigned extra officers to be on duty Saturday in and around City Park, the site of the North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event, according to Police Chief Lee White.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highline College#American Football#O Dea High School#All American#Ncaa Division 1
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
q13fox.com

LGBTQ students, allies go viral with act of defiance at SPU graduation

SEATTLE - To the untrained eye, a move at Sunday's commencement ceremony looked like a quirky move by several dozen students at Seattle Pacific University, but to those paying attention, it was the latest missive after a prolonged battle over LGBTQIA+ rights on SPU’s campus. A large number of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
MyNorthwest

Pride flags torn down and burned in front of Seattle restaurant

For the second time this week, vandals have taken deliberate steps to tear down and deface rainbow pride flags. The latest victim is Taqueria Cantina in Downtown Seattle. On Wednesday, June 15 in the early morning, surveillance video shows one man overturning and smashing patio furniture, slashing the restaurant’s sign, tearing the front gate off its hinges, and ripping off and burning Pride flags out front.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
southsoundmag.com

Make the Perfect Landing at Top Gun Bar & Grill

Grab your wingman and touch down at Top Gun Bar & Grill in Puyallup for great food, drinks, and stellar views of small planes taking off and landing at Pierce County’s Thun Field against the scenic backdrop of Mount Rainier. The establishment, which opened three years ago when owners...
PUYALLUP, WA
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

145
Followers
442
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy