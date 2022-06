The New York City rental market right now is complete chaos. With one in four Brooklyn apartments ending up in a bidding war and rents hitting record highs, brokers and landlords are operating in a virtually unregulated market. Which means they’re all acting nuts. For Lily, who works in public health and was looking at a Prospect Heights two-bedroom listed for $4,200 recently, that meant some familiar indignities: a no-show broker, a unit that didn’t match the listing description or photos. But there was something she hadn’t encountered before: The broker had neglected to mention that the tenant who was showing the apartment had COVID.

