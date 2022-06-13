ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary – Adam Nagy

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy says England have no choice but to win Tuesday’s Nations League clash following the “debacle in Budapest”.

Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty securing a 1-0 triumph at the half-full Puskas Arena.

England’s first loss to Hungary since 1962 has been followed by draws with Germany and Italy, with Gareth Southgate admitting they need to win Tuesday’s rematch to stand any chance of winning Group A3.

Former Bristol City midfielder Nagy seemingly agrees with those sentiments and expects a response from the hosts in front of a sell-out Molineux crowd.

“The difference is England has to win,” the Pisa player said. “They have no other option following the debacle in Budapest.

“They have sat on their own foot in their first three matches. They have to win.

“I’m sure they’re going to do everything to take the lead and they’re going to put immense pressure on us.

“In terms of team Hungary, we have to adjust our tactics now that we have played three games.

“We kind of feel where we have been vulnerable in defence and I’m quite sure that England has analysed us and saw the tapes of the Italian and the German games and they have prepared their attackers.

“I’m also positive that we have managed to correct our mistakes and I hope we’re going to give less opportunities to England.

“I’m pretty positive it’s going to be a great clash with a vibrant atmosphere tomorrow.”

Hungary’s impressive win against England was followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat at European champions Italy and an impressive 1-1 draw at home to Germany.

Those fixtures have provided an unforgettable end to a challenging season for Callum Styles, who was part of the Barnsley side relegated from the Championship.

The 22-year-old hails from Bury and freely admits he is an England fan but takes great pride in representing his Hungarian roots.

Hungary boss Rossi said: “I think that Callum entered well. He was invited for the first time in March.

“He debuted without many problems. He is a young player that looks like being absolutely able to deal with the pressure.

“Of course for him it will be tomorrow a particular match because he will play in England against England, so it will be a little bit emotional for him.

“But we know which kind of emotions these Nations League (games) is giving to us and we are really happy to be here.

“We are really happy to face once more against England, that according to me – but not only according to me – is one of the best teams in the world.

“We hope that tomorrow they could find some difficulties due to the fact that we will perform at the maximum of our level and at least they could find a bad day, hopefully for us.”

