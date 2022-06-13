ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch – far south of Chicago

By Paul Dailey
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith impacting storms moving east, Iroquois County, Illinois and Benton, Jasper and Newton Counties in Indiana have been...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

Chicago, Cook County drops to medium COVID-19 community level

CHICAGO — Chicago and suburban Cook County moved into the Medium COVID-19 Community Level from high on Thursday based on the latest data from the CDC. The level drop reflects a dip in new COVID cases and lower virus-related hospitalizations. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cook County reaches ‘high community level’ for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heart Warning in place until 8:00 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excessive Heat Warning stays in place until 8:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunset is 8:29 p.m.Tracking Wednesday night's cold front, the highest threat for severe weather is well to our northwest, especially into Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Iowa, the northwest corner of Illinois, and into Wisconsin that will likely become a tornado watch soon. Storms will fire along this cold front rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.By the time storms reach our area, they will interact with our steamy air mass. Keeping a storm threat in our area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Even though they are expected to be in somewhat of a weakening phase, we still could have strong or severe thunderstorms. The actual front crosses our area around daybreak allowing a less humid air mass to settle in for the weekend.TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 72.THURSDAY: Sunny and not so steamy. High 91.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 81.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

LIVE: Tens of Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/13/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Porter and Lake CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

Cases Continue Slow Decline in Illinois – Chicago

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is Cases Continue Slow Decline in Illinois – Chicago. After seeing sharp increases in cases thanks to a new subvariant of omicron, Illinois reports that its new COVID-19 case rates have seen a slow decline in recent weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Erick Williams, Chef of Hyde Park's ‘Virtue' Wins Chicago's Only 2022 James Beard Award

Chicago's food scene officially has a new James Beard Winner. The annual James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious awards that honors exceptional talent in the culinary and food industries, were held in Chicago this week and awarded chefs and restaurants from across the nation in categories ranging from Best New Restaurant, to Outstanding Pastry Chef to Outstanding Hospitality.
CHICAGO, IL

