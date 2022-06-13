Severe Thunderstorm Watch – far south of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excessive Heat Warning stays in place until 8:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunset is 8:29 p.m.Tracking Wednesday night's cold front, the highest threat for severe weather is well to our northwest, especially into Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Iowa, the northwest corner of Illinois, and into Wisconsin that will likely become a tornado watch soon. Storms will fire along this cold front rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.By the time storms reach our area, they will interact with our steamy air mass. Keeping a storm threat in our area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Even though they are expected to be in somewhat of a weakening phase, we still could have strong or severe thunderstorms. The actual front crosses our area around daybreak allowing a less humid air mass to settle in for the weekend.TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 72.THURSDAY: Sunny and not so steamy. High 91.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 81.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO