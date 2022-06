(Thursday Market Close) The bear market continued with the S&P 500 (SPX) falling 3.25%, putting it nearly 24% down from its all-time high while the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP) plunged 4.08% Thursday, down 34% from its high. The selloff was triggered by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of England (BoE) decision to raise interest rates in response to the Federal Reserve’s 75-basis-point increase. The SNB’s hike is its first since 2007, moving its benchmark from -0.75% to -0.25%. The BoE’s hike was its fifth time in a row, taking the key rate up to 1.25%.

BUSINESS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO