Bogue, NC

Bogue town council to meet

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGUE — The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, in the town...

School board votes to oust: Whitfield vows to fight

After being presented with the results of an external investigation, the Onslow County Board of Education’s Litigation Committee recommended “moving forward with the issuance of a petition for amotion to Board Member Eric Whitfield,” according to an email from Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer.
County DSS officials encourage residents to be aware, report suspected elder abuse

MOREHEAD CITY — A simple purple ribbon serves as a reminder of the tragic problem of elder abuse. With Wednesday observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, encouraged residents to be aware and report suspected incidents of elder abuse.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Jessica Asby, 36; service June 18

Jessica Lynne Asby of Straits left this world on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the same manner in which she lived her life; with quiet, peaceful grace in her Down East home. Just 36, all agree that she is gone too soon but had a life filled with love that far exceeded her years.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Navy commander honored as hero at Big Rock fishing tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin. After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught. The first, and eventually...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - June 12, 13 & 14

Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022. Irene...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Shirley Wilson; service later

Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022, at home. A family memorial will be held at a later date at the Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C., where she will be buried with her husband Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made...
CEDAR POINT, NC
Angela Swindell, 46; incomplete

Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Charles Bickford, 63; service June 28

Charles “Buddy” Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 28th, at Munden Funeral Home. Charles was born on January 30, 1959, in New York, to the late Robert and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
David Pohoresky, 65; incomplete

David M. Pohoresky, 65, of Newport, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
GREENVILLE, NC
Honor Rolls - Newport Elementary School & Newport Middle School

The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:. Third grade: Easton Corbett, Ariella Concalves, Jeremiah Greene, Sophia Jones, Victoria Kurek, Jaxon Lego, Sarah Piner, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle and Harper Wooten.
NEWPORT, NC
Gail Petri-Mascenik, 69; private service

Gail M. Petri-Mascenik, 69, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Cora Murray, 47; private service

Cora Murray, 47, of Morehead City, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
County health officials report WIC continues to weather baby formula shortage

MOREHEAD CITY — As parents across the nation continue to face baby formula shortages, the county’s Women, Infants and Children program has maintained an adequate supply, according to county health officials. “Carteret is not having any issues with standard contract formula. They are well stocked,” county Health Director...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Elton Bell Jr., 56; incomplete

Elton Guy Bell Jr., 56, of Newport, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Irene Austin, 95; incomplete

Irene Austin, 95, of Newport, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC

