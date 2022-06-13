Bogue town council to meet

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend county commissioners approve a development company’s request to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier for a major residential project. West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop...
After being presented with the results of an external investigation, the Onslow County Board of Education’s Litigation Committee recommended “moving forward with the issuance of a petition for amotion to Board Member Eric Whitfield,” according to an email from Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer.
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to adopt a $30.3 million budget, including a $20.1 operating or general fund, for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The council’s action followed the state-required public hearing in the panel’s chambers in city hall off...
SWANBORO — A portion of the fireworks which exploded on a farm in La Grange, killing one and injuring 3 firefighters, were destined to be used in Swansboro during the town's July 4 celebration. Swansboro Town Manager Paula Webb confirmed that the town of Swansboro had purchased $15,000 worth...
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved a $12.7 million 2022-23 budget with a one-cent increase in the property tax rate, from 15.5 to 16.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. The 5-0 vote came during the board’s monthly session online and in its meeting room beside...
MOREHEAD CITY — A simple purple ribbon serves as a reminder of the tragic problem of elder abuse. With Wednesday observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, encouraged residents to be aware and report suspected incidents of elder abuse.
Jessica Lynne Asby of Straits left this world on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the same manner in which she lived her life; with quiet, peaceful grace in her Down East home. Just 36, all agree that she is gone too soon but had a life filled with love that far exceeded her years.
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament continued Wednesday with fishermen on the hunt for a record-breaking marlin. After five different boats caught blue marlins Monday, boats were greeted by bumpy waters and powerful winds Tuesday, and no marlins were caught. The first, and eventually...
Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022. Irene...
Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022, at home. A family memorial will be held at a later date at the Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C., where she will be buried with her husband Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made...
Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Charles “Buddy” Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 28th, at Munden Funeral Home. Charles was born on January 30, 1959, in New York, to the late Robert and...
David M. Pohoresky, 65, of Newport, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:. Third grade: Easton Corbett, Ariella Concalves, Jeremiah Greene, Sophia Jones, Victoria Kurek, Jaxon Lego, Sarah Piner, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle and Harper Wooten.
Gail M. Petri-Mascenik, 69, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Cora Murray, 47, of Morehead City, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY — As parents across the nation continue to face baby formula shortages, the county’s Women, Infants and Children program has maintained an adequate supply, according to county health officials. “Carteret is not having any issues with standard contract formula. They are well stocked,” county Health Director...
Elton Guy Bell Jr., 56, of Newport, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Irene Austin, 95, of Newport, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
