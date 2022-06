The Toledo Glass City basketball team is headed to the Midwestern Conference Finals, facing off against the Kokomo Bobcats for the chance to advance to the semi-finals. In addition to winning, this team also boasts a hero. Player Myles Copland, a fireman by day, was on the court when a referee collapsed and was unresponsive. He administered CPR until the paramedics arrived, and was able to help save his life. WGO stopped by practice to get the scoop on the hoops and hero here in Toledo. You can watch the games live here.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO