WALDORF, Md. – On June 6 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and asked for cigars. The clerk got the cigars, but the suspect suddenly pulled the clerk over the counter and stole them from his hand. The suspect then walked behind the counter and stole additional packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.

WALDORF, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO