The NBA Draft is now just one week away and things are starting to become a little clearer for draft experts. Shortly after the last month’s draft lottery many draft experts projected that the Detroit Pistons would select Shaedon Sharpe. But in the weeks since, Keegan Murray has climbed the draft boards to become a favorite. Experts seemed to agree that he, along with Jaden Ivey, would be the best fit alongside Cade Cunningham and the young roster the Pistons are building around.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO