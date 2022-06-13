ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD searches for armed, dangerous teen accused of murder

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6/13; 4: 15 p.m.) — Tulsa police released the name of the victim shot to death at the Parkview Terrace Apartments Sunday evening.

Police identified 48-year-old Michael Buttrey as man found dead from a gunshot wound to the torso around 9:31 p.m. Sunday.

In an update, police also said they have identified a suspect and are working towards getting a warrant for his arrest.

Police are searching for a teenager who they say shot and killed a man in west Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins says the suspect is only 17-years-old.

“Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot and died at the scene. There were quite a few witnesses so we knew who the suspect was immediately,” said Watkins.

The teenager has not yet been identified.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue. Police said a man in his 40s was shot and killed.

Tulsa police say the teen was actually looking for a family member at one of the units, tried to break through the back door, then fired one shot through the door.

Police said the victim was not the person the teen was targeting.

“He’ll be charged as an adult, it’s a murder investigation,” said Watkins. He continued, “it’s tragic. A man lost his life and a young man basically did as well.”

Police said the teen took off running after the shooting, and is still on the run.

“It’s in this kid’s best interest to just give himself up and come in peacefully,” Watkins said.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released. Police consider the teen armed and dangerous.

“He shot a guy and still has the gun as far as we know, and he’s out and about. So he needs to be found,” Watkins says.

This is the 38th homicide in Tulsa so far this year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

