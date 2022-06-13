ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake gold scam circulating in Minot

By Keith Darnay
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Minot Police Department is warning area residents to watch out for a fake jewelry scam run by two people circulating in the community.

Authorities say the scam tends to be found around gas stations, grocery store parking lots and mall parking lots.

The police say at least one Minot resident was approached on June 12. The scammers told the victim they were on their way to California but they ran out of money, had no credit and were in need of gas money. They first sold the victim a fake gold ring for $50 worth of gas. They then offered to sell the victim gold necklaces for $500, but the victim declined to make the purchase.

The police say the scam isn’t new, having been found across the country. But it is apparently the first time it has shown up in Minot.

Authorities say the best defense to this scam is to simply never buy gold or other goods from strangers in public places.

If someone truly is in need of emergency money for whatever reason, police can make referrals to various social service and nonprofit organizations that can help.

