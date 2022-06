Lifelong state resident Al Frazza set out on a journey in 2009 to learn more about New Jersey’s history and locations, specifically those involving the Revolutionary War. Over a seven-year period, Frazza visited 650 historic locations related to the war and created a website documenting all of his finds with detailed information for each site. There are links to every one of the state’s 21 state counties and in Camden County alone, there are 13 locations: Brooklawn, Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Haddonfield and Pennsauken.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO