LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lawmakers in Lansing are mulling two bills that aim to stop distracted drivers from taking to the road and getting into crashes. HB 4277 and HB 4278, which both aim to limit what drivers can do behind the wheel, are at the center of a conversation in Lansing over what lengths legislation should go to in order to save lives.

LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO