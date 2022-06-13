ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament to be held at Arizona

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament championship will be held at Arizona. The conference announced Hillenbrand Stadium will serve as the host site...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Clara Peoples brought Juneteenth to Oregon 50 years ago; now her family carries on the tradition

HERE IS OREGON: HereisOregon.com | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok. Four years ago, Jenelle Jack was looking for a sign. She was touring office spaces for the new home of Juneteenth Oregon, the organization founded by her late grandmother Clara Peoples. Ever since taking over leadership of the nonprofit, Jack had felt her grandmother guiding her.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
The Oregonian

10 unique Oregon properties to stay at this summer: From private cabins to luxurious villas

With summer break on the horizon and sunny days ahead, you may be feeling ready to trade in the city for one of Oregon’s breathtaking destinations. Relax, put your feet up, and enjoy the Northwest sunshine in one of these 10 must-see Oregon destinations—featuring some of the state’s most unique vacation property rentals from VRBO, TripAdvisor, and Plum Guide.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon unemployment drops, workforce participation hits 10-year high

There are more Oregonians in the labor force now than any time in the past decade, underscoring the job market’s extraordinary recovery from the pandemic recession. Labor force participation hit 63.5% in May, according to data out Wednesday from the Oregon Employment Department. The figure, which represents the number of people working or looking for work, bottomed out at 59.2% in April 2020, the first month after a pandemic lockdown closed many Oregon businesses.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#The Ncaa Tournament#Ua
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Keep pressure on for gun control

I agree with Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in their June 12 op-ed “Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns.” We must not let up constant pressure on our state and national legislators to pass bills that protect our children from injury or death with guns. Other countries have been successful with buy-back policies. Other countries protect children from gun violence with military assault weapons, or unsecured weapons in the home, or weapons in the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others. Perhaps our legislators should be required by law to privately view the photos of our massacred children each time there is a mass shooting, as a consequence for their refusal to work together to support bills that prevent wholesale slaughter of our precious innocent children. Now is the time to act decisively.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kratom regulation protects Oregonians

Gov. Kate Brown recently signed into law the Oregon Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which took effect this month. This is vital legislation for Oregon and shapes the path for federal regulations of kratom, a popular herbal remedy, to keep all consumers safe. As a member of Gov. Brown’s Opioid Task...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Readers respond: NW Natural booklet wastes money

Regarding “NW Natural booklet for schoolkids becomes flashpoint in climate change debate” (June 12): While NW Natural’s attempt to brainwash children at school with corporate climate denial propaganda is a desperate and even sick move, ultimately it is no more than a waste of ratepayer money for two reasons. First, most of the schoolkids I know are far too well-informed on climate change issues to fall for the dirty tricks campaign. All but the youngest kids are already clear that their only hope for a sustainable world comes from ending gas fracking, electrifying everything, and going 100% renewable. Second, by the time these kids get to vote, I’m confident the Oregon Legislature will have already heard the overwhelming demands of the electorate and made new fossil gas hookups illegal throughout the state. That doesn’t make it any less sad to see people who know better willing to sacrifice our children’s future to make a few last bucks destroying the world.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy