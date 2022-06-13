Inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament to be held at Arizona

Regarding “NW Natural booklet for schoolkids becomes flashpoint in climate change debate” (June 12): While NW Natural’s attempt to brainwash children at school with corporate climate denial propaganda is a desperate and even sick move, ultimately it is no more than a waste of ratepayer money for two reasons. First, most of the schoolkids I know are far too well-informed on climate change issues to fall for the dirty tricks campaign. All but the youngest kids are already clear that their only hope for a sustainable world comes from ending gas fracking, electrifying everything, and going 100% renewable. Second, by the time these kids get to vote, I’m confident the Oregon Legislature will have already heard the overwhelming demands of the electorate and made new fossil gas hookups illegal throughout the state. That doesn’t make it any less sad to see people who know better willing to sacrifice our children’s future to make a few last bucks destroying the world.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO