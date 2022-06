The Minnesota Vikings offense can do more than just take the top off a defense. They can pound the ball on the ground, too. One of the best-kept secrets is the ridiculous depth the team has at the running back position. Sure, everyone knows Dalvin Cook is one of the most versatile tailbacks in the game, but that’s only scratching the surface for a unit positioned to be one of the most terrifying skilled groups in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO