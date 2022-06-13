PHOTOS: Annual HHS Alumni Football Game

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri through Wednesday, June 15. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs and Winona.
