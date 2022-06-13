ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

PHOTOS: Annual HHS Alumni Football Game

By Doug Davison
houstonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Houston High School Alumni Football game...

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Peak alert issued for Cabool, Houston

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri through Wednesday, June 15. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs and Winona.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston school board decides to stick with current meal prices

Members of the Houston Board of Education held their monthly meeting Tuesday. In the face of historic inflation, the Houston School Board has decided that meal prices will not change for the 2022-2023 school year. They are as follows:. DesignationBreakfastLunch. Student$1.45$2.00. Adult$1.50$2.43. Additionally, Elementary Special Education teacher, Sara Anderson, presented...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Ozark Action to host community appreciation event

Ozark Action will host a community appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 23 at the Houston Community Service Office, 6785 Highway 63 Ste. 5. Attendees will be able to meet staff and community partners and find out more about their programs and services. Also, attendees will enjoy...
HOUSTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Houston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Houston, MO
Education
City
Houston, MO
houstonherald.com

Grant to bring new TCMH clinic to Licking

The City of Licking will receive a $1.69 million grant that will bring a new clinic and new services to the northern Texas County community by Texas County Memorial Hospital. The news came from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The funds come from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 program.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

What’s new at the Texas County Library

Thank you to those kids and parents that helped to make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program” kickoff such a success. The librarians love to see the kids come into the branches to check out books and participate in our activities and watch the weekly presenters. For the kids that stick it out to the end, we have some wonderful prizes due to the many terrific sponsors this year.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Texas County accident claims one Tuesday

A 74-year-old man died Tuesday after running off of the roadway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown of the patrol said Rickie V. Walker, of Rolla, was driving a northbound 1995 Dodge 3500 flatbed pickup that crossed the center of the roadway, went off of the left side, collided with a small drainage ditch and a fence and overturned, on U.S. 63 about three miles north of Cabool.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain View minor injured in Howell County crash

A Mountain View minor was injured after traveling off of the roadway Thursday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The minor was driving northbound on Highway WW 1.5 miles south of Mtn. View when her 2006 Toyota Camry traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Cpl. Christopher Kimes.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Hhs#American Football#Highschoolsports
houstonherald.com

Car, bike show set for July 9 at Licking

The 37th annual Route 63 Car and Bike Show is Saturday, July 9, at the old city park near the rodeo grounds off Maple Street. Organizers with the Route 63 Car Club said there will be door prizes, a 50-50 drawing, music, food and drinks. Vendors are welcome. The vehicle...
LICKING, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy