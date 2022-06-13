PHOTOS: Annual HHS Alumni Football Game

Thank you to those kids and parents that helped to make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program” kickoff such a success. The librarians love to see the kids come into the branches to check out books and participate in our activities and watch the weekly presenters. For the kids that stick it out to the end, we have some wonderful prizes due to the many terrific sponsors this year.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO