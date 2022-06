Boost the power of your iOS device with useful widgets. One feature that Android has had for ages, but Apple has only just introduced, is screen widgets. Widgets are extremely useful for bringing the information you need to your screen without having to open the actual app. If you want to know the weather or start Apple Music (for example), just look at or tap the widget. If widgets are something you’d like to start using on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to add them, manage them, or remove them.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO