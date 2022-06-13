The college clock

Living in the Bay Area offers an endless amount of activities to enjoy and places to visit, and summer is the perfect time to explore all the interests you don’t have time for during the school year. Living in a place with so much variety can be overwhelming, though, so the Daily Clog is here to help. Whether you’re looking to take yourself on a solo date, want something to do with your friends or hope to take your partner somewhere special, the Daily Clog’s A-Z Bay Area date spots guide is perfect for you.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO