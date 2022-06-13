The college clock

If you told any of my college friends that I had a near-perfect attendance record in high school they would probably look at you with a judging smirk and scoff, “Yeah, right.” While I did, in fact, make it to nearly 99 percent of my high school classes, I certainly wouldn’t...
If there’s anything I know about Berkeley students, it’s that we’re averse to vacation — reclining’s a foreign concept, as we avoid relaxation like an allergy. It often takes more conscious effort to do nothing than it does to drown ourselves in to-dos. To me,...
Recent UC Berkeley doctoral graduates Christine Wilkinson and Kara Fong were named 2022 Schmidt Science Fellows, which enables them to pursue a postdoctoral interdisciplinary research project. The Schmidt Science Fellows program announced its 2022 cohort Thursday and, according to its website, will provide a stipend of $100,000 a year for...
Living in the Bay Area offers an endless amount of activities to enjoy and places to visit, and summer is the perfect time to explore all the interests you don’t have time for during the school year. Living in a place with so much variety can be overwhelming, though, so the Daily Clog is here to help. Whether you’re looking to take yourself on a solo date, want something to do with your friends or hope to take your partner somewhere special, the Daily Clog’s A-Z Bay Area date spots guide is perfect for you.
Being a UC Berkeley student can be a stressful experience. When you’re riddled with deadlines, lectures and exams, it’s easy to find yourself on the brink of an utter meltdown. I firmly believe in the importance of self-care and stepping away from overwhelming thoughts and feelings whenever necessary. This is why I’ve compiled this list of peaceful places to visit in Berkeley to help subside your most anxious and stressful moments.
Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion across the United States, has its origins in a pizza parlor. Despite the longstanding fame surrounding the decision, this detail, like many others involving the case, is not widespread knowledge. Even lesser known are the stories of the women who spearheaded the fight for safe and legal abortion — Sarah Weddington, Linda Coffee and Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe herself). Fifty years later, a leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn the decision has called the court case back into the center of political debate, but these stories remain buried under the discourse — the legal perspective often eclipsing the human life present at the roots of the abortion rights movement in America.
New plastic recycling bins were implemented in UC Berkeley’s Br-Ün Lab on Monday, sparking wider conversation on nonhazardous waste reduction in campus research labs. Helen Vander Wende, a campus doctoral student who helped bring the bins to Br-Ün Lab, said the bins can recycle numbers one, two and five plastics. Meanwhile, their lab has also acquired compost bins for paper towels. Previously, the Br-Ün Lab had 15 small landfill bins, but this was reduced to four large landfill bins alongside the recycling and compost bins, according to Vander Wende.
UC Berkeley is still carrying forward with plans of developing on People’s Park despite a lack of support from the general public, along with People’s Park’s addition to the national register of historical places. While campus claims to offer current residents of People’s Park alternative housing options...
Comments / 0