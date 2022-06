Murfreesboro Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in another fraudulent use of a credit card case. This one occurred on May 16th. The victim in the case told police that her purse was stolen as she was shopping at Costco in Murfreesboro. After the victim’s purse was lifted, her credit card was used four times to make purchases at the Old Fort Parkway Walmart store totaling $3,695.

