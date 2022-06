Did you know that it is illegal to drive ATVs on the road?. A crash in Iberia Parish over the weekend has Sheriff Tony Romero warning ATV owners that is the case and that riders can get seriously hurt by breaking this law. The only exception is when an ATV is being used in a manner directly related to farming or other duties outlined in Louisiana Revised Statute 32:299.

IBERIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO