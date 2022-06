The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post is investigating a shooting and unlawful imprisonment that occurred early June 8, around 5:30 a.m. in the 62000 block of 63rd St., Hartford Twp. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, held two individuals he is acquainted with against their will inside a non-motorized RV parked at the venue.

HARTFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO