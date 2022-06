(Radio Iowa) The Board of Regents will meet Monday and consider an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities. The Regents will hold the first reading of a proposal to raise tuition by four-point-two-five percent for in-state undergraduates. That translates to an increase of $355 at the University of Iowa, $354 at Iowa State University, and $331 at the University of Northern Iowa. The Board says the increase is needed after they requested an additional $15 million from the Iowa Legislature and lawmakers gave them a $5.5 million increase for the next year. ISU is asking for the largest increase in mandatory fees at $145, the UI requests $56, and UNI $27.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO