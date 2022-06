This is in regard to “(Explain) need for affordable housing” (Wednesday, June 15’s Page A11 Sound Off). Unfortunately, many people do. I don’t and apparently the writer that sent in the Sound Off doesn’t, but there are people that are struggling to live from paycheck to paycheck and every little bit helps. With inflation, it helps more, and with the cost of rents going up sky high for virtually no reason other than a property owner wanting to make more money. That’s my thought for the day and I’m sure this person that wrote the Sound Off is against raising the minimum wage. You all have a great day.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO