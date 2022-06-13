ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Medical Examiner releases autopsy report in death of teen who fell from Orlando attraction

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzRC6_0g9QMeYB00
Tyre Sampson (wftv.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Medical Examiner has released its final autopsy report in connection with the death of a teen who fell from an Orlando attraction last March.

The report says 14-year-old Tyree Sampson suffered “blunt force trauma,” ultimately leading to his death.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The autopsy ruled that the manner of death was accidental.

The teenager died on March 24 after falling from an amusement ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

In a report, state investigators said that Tyre Sampson was more than 200 feet above the ground when he slipped out of his seat and fell from the ride.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old was well over the ride’s weight limit, but a worker modified the safety sensor to allow him to board.

In April, Sampson’s family filed a lawsuit against 10 companies, including ICON Park where the ride was located.

In the 65-page lawsuit, lawyers for the Sampson family said Tyre should never have been allowed on the ride and that there weren’t any safety belts, which could have prevented his death.

Video: Deputies: Boy, 14, dies after falling from ‘Free Fall’ ride at ICON Park (Christy Turner, WFTV.com)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Autopsy results released for teen who fell from ICON Park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Office of the Medical Examiner in Orange County has released the autopsy report for Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in March. The report released Monday explains that Sampson died of blunt force...
ORLANDO, FL
WEAR

4 dead, including a child, in Florida murder-suicide

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead, including a child, after a murder-suicide in Casselberry. WKMG-TV reports police, along with Seminole County deputies, said they were called to an apartment at 2333 Coawood Court around 7:15 a.m. after a man called 911 saying he had been shot. Four...
CASSELBERRY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wftv Com#Cox Media Group
10NEWS

7th Haitian delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A week after six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were reported missing, deputies are now looking for a seventh delegate. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m....
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Corrine Brown seeking to return to U.S. House

Jacksonville, Fl — Former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown is announcing her intent to run for a House seat in the Orlando area. Brown says she will file her petition papers for the 10th Congressional District, which is an open seat, as Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate. The candidate qualifying deadline is Noon Friday. As of Thursday at Noon, Brown had not formally qualified.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Peach Truck coming to Winter Garden

The Peach Truck Tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long. The Peach Truck Tour is coming to the city of Winter Garden this weekend. The Peach Truck tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy