WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Mark your calendars for West Baton Rouge Restaurant Week as it takes place the week of July 11 to July 16. West Baton Rouge Restaurant Week, which started in 2019 under the parish’s chamber of commerce, gives locals the opportunity to try new restaurants in the area. Each restaurant will be offering a menu of specials for one week only. Menus have not yet been released yet, according to WBReats.com.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO