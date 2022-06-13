ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Four reasons to visit BREC’s BR Zoo this summer

By Paula Jones
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The capital area knows how to bring the fun to the city during the summer months, and one location in Baton Rouge abounds with family-friendly events. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has already hosted a slew of special activities for kids and adults. Earlier...

www.cenlanow.com

macaronikid.com

Jurassic Quest is Coming to Baton Rouge July 22-24

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, LA from July 22-24! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: An outdoor movie, drag karaoke and more

If you’ve been looking for some friends to run with, then head over to Happy’s Running Club’s run, hosted by Happy’s Irish Pub every Tuesday. New runners can find a community of others who share their interest in staying fit and breaking a sweat in this weekly running club. You are also welcomed to all of the drink specials that Happy’s has to offer after the run.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

First look: The Shed brings its famous barbecue to Baton Rouge

The Shed BBQ opened up a smokin’ new joint on Burbank Drive this past Monday, June 13—just in time for those summertime barbecue cravings. Originally known for its location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the restaurant has been named one of the nation’s best barbecue joints by publications like Southern Living and Thrillist. The Baton Rouge destination will be the brand’s second location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

With all odds against them, one local Black business succeeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of every 100,000 Black adults, only 380 become business owners, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and only one out of 10 of those businesses will survive. One of those successful shops is in Baton Rouge. “They just didn’t believe in us. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Dave & Buster’s Building a Second Location in Louisiana

The popular national restaurant/arcade chain Dave & Buster's recently filed for a permit to build a new location in Louisiana. Dave & Buster's filed a permit to build a 22,213 square-foot facilty at 201 Spring Farm Road in Lafayette. Dave & Buster's has pretty tight restrictions on the markets they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Famous BBQ restaurant The Shed opens for business in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The line was nearly out of the front door Monday afternoon on the first day of business at The Shed. “We knew that they were opening today and we eat out a lot and we wanted to be among the first to try the food and it was very good!” customer Patricia Brown said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talks Juneteenth celebrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’ll be a busy weekend in Baton Rouge because of Father’s Day as well as several Juneteenth celebrations happening to honor history. “Juneteenth commemorates the moment when African Americans were finally emancipated from their enslavement in the United States. It’s a day when everyone can celebrate and reflect on our history and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome..
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
cenlanow.com

13-year-old Louisiana girl plays Carnegie Hall

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— She’s still a junior high school kid from Louisiana. But 13-year-old Anna Johnson and her violin are on the way to play Carnegie Hall. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the audience as Anna rehearses for her big moment. Anna’s...
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for June 15, 2022

A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include...
ZACHARY, LA
225batonrouge.com

A sweet tribute: Leola’s Cafe owners open new Mid City snoball stand to honor late daughter

It’s snoball season, and almost anyone in Louisiana would agree that one of the best parts of summer is a styrofoam cup filled with crushed ice and drenched with sweet syrup. Baton Rouge’s newest mobile stand, Aliye Belle’s Snowballs, is changing the snoball game with specialty flavors and layered snoballs—just in time for the sizzling temps.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue drops in May

Baton Rouge’s three casinos posted a drop just shy of $1 million in May, marking the second month of collective loss for the riverboats. The three casinos: L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge, which is recently under new management, brought in roughly $22.2 million in May compared to more than $23.2 million in April, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Livingston PD relocates speckled kingsnake

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – You may have heard about “Snakes on a Plane,” but how about a snake in the bathroom?. The Town of Livingston Police Department responded to what it calls an “unusual call.”. TPLD says someone called about a snake in their bathroom. The...
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

CATS offering free rides Friday to help commuters save money

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area Transit System will be offering free rides on Friday, June 17 for National Dump the Pump Day. The day started in 2006 as a way to inspire commuters to save time and money by using public transportation and raise awareness of the environmental effects of fossil fuel pollution, according to National Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA

