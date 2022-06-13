ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

UW Bronc Riders Record Mixed Bag On Opening Day At NCFR

myhits106.com
 3 days ago

The University of Wyoming’s roughstock riders were a large part of the Cowboys’ team success this year, dominating in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. UW’s three competitors all marked in the opening round of the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper Sunday, but it was not enough to score team...

myhits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

5-year-old killed in crash near Casper

On June 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 80 on Wyoming 220 west of Casper, Wyoming. At 8:24 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2013 Kenworth commercial truck was headed east on Wyoming 220. A 2008 Honda Pilot was stopped on...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Young bear roaming Casper safely rehomed to Bighorns

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Sunday, Casper residents got a reminder that Wyoming still is the wild west after a black bear was reported roaming around town. “A fair amount of folks just saw it actually walking on the sidewalk out in front of their house and so the calls came in,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Casper Wildlife Management Coordinator Justin Binfet.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

SOS Candidate Chuck Gray Hosts Screenings Of 2,000 Mules Movie

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Screenings of a film that claims to show evidence of coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election are being hosted by one of the Republican candidates for the secretary of state’s office. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has hosted screenings...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

I-25 Partially Closed In Wyoming Amid Blow-Overs, 82 MPH Gusts

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has partially closed a section of Interstate 25 as at least one tractor-trailer has blown over thanks to high winds. WYDOT announced Tuesday afternoon that Interstate 25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Douglas to Cheyenne. There's also an extreme blow over risk. "We're...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Driver Inattention Possible Cause of Fatal Car Accident Near Casper

On June 9, a crash occurred around milepost 80 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper at 8:24 p.m., which lead to the death of a five-year-old. According to the narrative provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kenworth commercial truck was headed east on Wyoming 220, as a 2008 Honda Pilot was stopped on Pathfinder Road facing north.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-area child dies in crash with commercial truck

CASPER, Wyo. — A 5-year-old child died and three were injured after their car crashed into a Kenworth commercial truck west of Casper on June 9. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release, the Kenworth was heading east on Wyoming 220 when a 2008 Honda Pilot was stopped on Pathfinder Road facing north.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Community Invited To 90th Birthday Party For Retired Casper Teacher

Our community is special. Casper, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn - all of Natrona County, really - continues to impress with how it lifts up its residents. Our community takes care of our own. When families are displaced by a fire, or when parents tragically lose a child, or when a teenage girl needs a new heart, this town, our town, steps up big.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

New BBQ Food Truck Debuting at CNFR This Week

Casper is getting another option for food trucks starting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15th, 2022). Mac's Smokehouse Grill will be open for business, for the first time, tomorrow for at the Ford Wyoming Center for day #2 of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo (CNFR). I had the opportunity to catch...
CASPER, WY
CBS Denver

Casper Abortion Clinic Targeted By Arsonists Before Opening To Public

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4)– The official decision from the Supreme Court on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade could happen as soon as this week. Colorado is one of a handful of states with laws that protect abortion rights. (credit: CBS) In Wyoming, there is a trigger law in effect that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That state’s Republican legislature and governor enacted the law in March that makes exceptions for cases of sexual assault, incest and for the physical health of the mother. There is already strong opposition in that state, and only one health clinic in Casper that plans to offer that service to women. (credit: CBS) It hasn’t opened yet and has faced significant pushback. Suspects set fire to the building in an attempt to keep it from opening. “Do I want to be here talking about someone who committed an act of domestic terrorism in our building? Absolutely not. I wanted to be moving furniture in,” said one clinic employee. (credit: CBS) Colorado is preparing for an influx of women from neighboring states, including Wyoming, who are seeking abortion health care.
CASPER, WY
msuexponent.com

More student behavior problems reported in Natrona County School District

More problems with student behavior have been reported in Natrona County School District over the past few years, according to District Student Support Services Director Chris Dresang. Dresang reported to the school board of trustees on Tuesday that there were 17,000 recorded instances of bad student behavior district-wide this school...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

