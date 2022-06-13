ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Opinion: A new Washington state rule will force coffee stands out of business and cancel your favorite Latte

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center discusses the requirement that will require the stands to have ‘permanent plumbing’ installed, including toilets. A recent change to the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) rules that applies to coffee stands around the state will require stands to have “permanent plumbing’’ installed, including toilets. The...

www.clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Update on number of people opting out of state’s long-term-care program

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center offers more information on exemptions to the state-imposed long-term care program. Between May 16 and June 13, 262 more Washingtonians said “no, thanks” to the state-imposed, insurance-like program for long-term care called the WA Cares Fund. People who have private long-term-care insurance (LTCI), purchased by Nov. 1, 2021, are allowed to seek exemption from the program and its accompanying payroll tax of 58 cents for every $100 in wages. They can apply for exemption until December.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Got Housing? New Building Codes will deepen the housing crisis

In her weekly column, Nancy Churchill offers further discussion about how new estimates from electrification advocates show construction costs for electrification makes homes more expensive. Nancy Churchill. Dangerous Rhetoric. Last week, in “Welcome to the Board,” we discussed boards, their duties and responsibilities. In addition to the common boards that...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Eligible donors urged to give blood as national blood shortage continues

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the Washington State Blood Coalition, is encouraging eligible donors to give blood this summer. In addition to celebrating World Blood Donor Day on June 14, blood centers in Washington state are preparing for the summer months ahead...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy