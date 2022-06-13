Opinion: A new Washington state rule will force coffee stands out of business and cancel your favorite Latte

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center offers more information on exemptions to the state-imposed long-term care program. Between May 16 and June 13, 262 more Washingtonians said “no, thanks” to the state-imposed, insurance-like program for long-term care called the WA Cares Fund. People who have private long-term-care insurance (LTCI), purchased by Nov. 1, 2021, are allowed to seek exemption from the program and its accompanying payroll tax of 58 cents for every $100 in wages. They can apply for exemption until December.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO