WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A hero was laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens Tuesday. On July 20, 1950, Army Private First Class Jack E. Lilley went missing in action after his unit was overrun by enemy forces in Korea. After being missing in action for 71 years his family was notified that his remains had been located and identified through DNA testing.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO