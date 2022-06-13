PHOTOS: Mitch Trubisky Youth Camp, June 13, 2022

For Teresa Whittaker, the seed for the love of sports was planted early. Little did the Perry woman know, as a youth, that baseball/softball would lead the pack and, to this day, have a lasting effect. Whittaker first had a ball, bat and glove placed in her hands by her...
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video features an appearance by Al "Bubba" Baker and Bubba's-Q on 3News in 2016. Bubba's-Q is officially back on the menu in Northeast Ohio after nearly three years away. Known for their authentic, southern-style BBQ, the original Bubba's-Q in Avon closed its doors...
Some things just seem predestined. For Perry Township resident Tom Advey, shrugging off any notion of cosmic clout, becoming a baseball coach just made sense. Of course, the 39-year-old construction tradesman grew up playing the game, mostly at first base, nurtured by his father and stepfather, attending Cleveland Indians games, collecting stories, remembering plays, and idolizing Hall of Fame infielder/designated hitter Jim Thome.
Area golf courses that are hoping to achieve greater success in 2022 could have a tough act to follow. Golf courses nationwide reported major increases in the number of rounds played throughout 2021, building upon a trend that began in the second half of 2020, according to a linksmagazine.com article. The story cited data from a report issued by the National Golf Federation.
And it never felt so good. After a two-year hiaitus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the News-Herald Senior Bowl will kick off again this Friday — June 17 — at Mayfield’s Wildcat Stadium. What a trek it’s been over the past two years. June just felt empty...
A recent graduate of Benedictine, C.J. Yarboro says his favorite school subject was science. How fortuitous that is. Because preparing for the annual News-Herald Senior Bowl, presented by Hooley House, is somewhat like a crash course in chemistry. For the past five days, players from The News-Herald coverage area have...
For the past 45 years, Scott Cummings has found that one of his favorite parts of playing golf is the way the game brings him together with other people. Cummings, a Painesville Township resident, recalled playing golf for the first time at age 7 or 8 with a great-uncle at the former Vink’s Golf Course in Mentor.
Baseball often takes people on long, unexpected journeys. For 24-year-old left-handed pitcher Pat Monteverde, there are more miles on his journey than he does his arm so far. But the journey has brought the Marlins’ 2021 eighth-round pick as close to pitching to home as he’s been in a few years June 16 at Classic Park.
CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
There was an old Wendy’s commercial that asked the question, “Where’s the beef?”. As preparation for The News-Herald Senior Bowl, presented by Hooley House, continues this week, it’s extraordinarily obvious that while Cardinal’s Mike Soltis and John Avalon come from a Division VI football school, they very much belong with the big-school players in this year’s game.
The third time through the lineup proved to be the charm for the Captains when they welcomed Beloit to start their series June 14. The Captains put up six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 9-4 victory. The win is the Captains’ third in a row as...
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio. In Mentor, two of the three pools are closed because of the staff issues. “The decision was made based on safety,” said Nita Justice, recreation superintendent of Mentor. “We need ‘X’...
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the L.A.-based hot chicken chain making moves throughout the Midwest, opens its new Fairview Park location (3120 Westgage Mall) on Friday. This will be the second Northeast Ohio outpost (Lakewood opened in January), with an Ohio City restaurant still to come. Diners can look forward to...
It was a final time for area softball players to represent their high schools as they took the field for the Ohio Varsity all-star game June 15 at Mentor. The teams paid homage to the ones in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” as the visitors were the Racine Belles and the home team was the Rockford Peaches. The Riverside duo of Amanda Kolar and Grace Fisher featured on the Belles.
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — Several members of churches in Geauga County spoke out against the first LGBTQ Pride event to happen in the county. A Pride event is being hosted for the first time in Geauga County. Members of some local churches signed a letter opposing the event, saying it...
Art lovers will not take much interest in your work unless you present it somewhere first. Fortunately, there are many local opportunities to do just that. Entering art show competitions is the easiest way to introduce yourself. I provide many calls-to-entry in this space, but there are always more out...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake native, Kristina Cho, won two James Beard Awards over the weekend in the 2022 ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois. The author, food blogger and recipe developer published her first cook book, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries, in the fall. Cho...
The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer-winning nonprofit media organization covering criminal justice, is excited to announce the launch of its first local news operation, in Cleveland. The Marshall Project – Cleveland aims to expose abuses in Cuyahoga County’s criminal justice system, through investigative, data and community engagement journalism supported by The...
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, June 16, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Hear what you need to know about today’s January 6 committee hearing, plus what former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Wednesday about coaching the Browns and the Deshaun Watson situation.
