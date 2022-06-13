PHOTOS: Mitch Trubisky Youth Camp, June 13, 2022

It was a final time for area softball players to represent their high schools as they took the field for the Ohio Varsity all-star game June 15 at Mentor. The teams paid homage to the ones in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” as the visitors were the Racine Belles and the home team was the Rockford Peaches. The Riverside duo of Amanda Kolar and Grace Fisher featured on the Belles.

