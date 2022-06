The Cleveland Cavaliers are predicted to take a forward in the latest NBA Mock Draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to use their 14th pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft to help fill out some needs. The biggest need would be a two-way wing, who can play defense and shoot threes, but the odds of finding the perfect player to do that specific thing aren’t always that great. So you look for the best fit, usually. Despite many people believing that the perfect fit is Malaki Branham, Sam Amico of Hoops Hype has a different player in mind going to the Cavs with his latest NBA Mock Draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO