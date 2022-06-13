ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Staying healthy in the excessive heat

By Tommie Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a reminder: As the heat gets turned up in Michiana, there are some important things to keep in mind to stay healthy and happy. If you...

A Benton Harbor organization is paying teens to find work

Benton Harbor, Mich. — While teens spent time volunteering, another organization is looking to pay teens to find work. “One of the reasons a lot of individuals don't go back to work is the barriers that stop them, whether that be transportation, education, financial responsibilities. We know that finances are really difficult in terms of trying to find training and education. We are here to help with those things,” said Mary Murphy.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Person on wave runner crashes into boat on Lake Michigan in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person on a wave runner not following the rules of the water. The CPD Marine Unit tweeted out a video showing what could happen on Lake Michigan if you’re being reckless. The video shows a person on a wave runner...
CHICAGO, IL
Another day of extreme heat, possibly record-breaking temperatures

It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures only dropping into the 80s. Highs this afternoon with again return to the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. This heat mixed with the humidity will put the heat index back into the triple digits. This has prompted yet again another Excessive Heat Warning for all of Michiana. Our next cold front will arrive tonight bringing a slight chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along with it. Once the front clears, cooler air will move into Michiana. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s, Friday the lower 80s, then Saturday the upper 70s. With the dryer air in place, it will be a beautiful weekend ahead for us here in Michiana. Father’s Day high temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Next week the 90s return to the forecast, and with the warmer air will come more chances for showers and thunderstorms.
MICHIANA, MI
Michiana, MI
Elkhart “Summer Chill” concert

A “chill” concert is taking place on Friday, June 17, in Elkhart. Elkhart Parks and Recreation is hosting “Summer Chill,” the first of four free concerts. Big Daddy Dupree’s Broke and Hungry Blues Band is the featured act. A beer tent and food vendors, including...
ELKHART, IN
The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Thousands left without power in Michiana after Monday night storm

Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday. Workers celebrated the beam topping for a new tech center on Tuesday in St. Joseph. As record-high temperatures hit Michiana, those who are outside for an extended period may experience heat-related illnesses. Air Quality Action Days...
GOSHEN, IN
Thousands without power in Michigan amidst rising heat indexes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands are without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through overnight, and the heat index continues to rise Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 7,900 residents were without power between the Benton Harbor, Buchanan, and Three Rivers areas, according to Indiana Michigan Power. Severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Monday storms snap trees, power lines in Marcellus

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Parts of Cass County bore the brunt of Monday night storms that snapped trees and power lines in the Marcellus area. “Some screens are poked out. Looks like the antenna’s blown off,” described Sam Cropsey, resident of Marcellus Township. Cropsey took Tuesday off...
MARCELLUS, MI
Northwest Indiana steel production

Northwest Indiana produces steel. A tariff on imports of steel from foreign countries protects our own manufacturing. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Democrat representing Gary, Hammond, East Chicago and all of northwest Indiana, is supporting the continuation of that tariff. “Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is home to an incredible foundation of steel...
INDIANA STATE
Power outages persist after Monday night’s storms

Winds topping 70 miles per hour, hail and heavy rain, plus lightning that lit up the sky kept weather interesting during the rounds of severe weather on Monday evening, June 13. Today, the clean-up begins. Reports of downed trees, limbs and branches and downed power lines dot the region. More...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Don’t Miss the US-12 Heritage Trail Michigan Road Trip [Itinerary]

Planning a road trip along US-12 Heritage Trail in Michigan? Awesome Mitten contributor Aaron Cruz shares his experience and suggestions to help you plan your own Michigan road trip itinerary!. Editor’s Note: This article was originally written during the summers of 2016 and 2017. It has been updated for accuracy....
Three Benton Harbor Sisters Graduate Early, Youngest is Just 14

A West Michigan family is celebrating times three as these Benton Harbor sisters are graduating from high school this year - and the youngest is just 14-years old. T'Shonti Spencer graduated in 2021 at the age of 16, sister T'Liyah got her diploma a few months later at the age of 15. Now the youngest Spencer, Diamond is graduating at the tender age of 14.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Cooling centers open to the public in Niles

NILES, Mich. -- According to the city of Niles, the following two cooling centers have opened to the public for relief from hot temperatures over the next several days. 6/15: Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. YMCA, 905 North Front Street. 6/14: Open until 9 p.m. 6/15: Open from...
NILES, MI
Two dozen kids involved in brawl at Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka

No running, no diving, and definitely no fighting. Chaos reigned Tuesday evening, Police were called Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka and found 25-30 kids inside and outside the facility fighting. Pool staff told them that they were shot by airsoft guns, one juvenile was cut down his arm after he punched through the window of a door.
MISHAWAKA, IN

