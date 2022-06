A Galena resident is suing the city and the developers of a major resort project, requesting that the court invalidate the City Council’s approval of a planned unit development and subsequent ordinances related to the project. The lawsuit filed by Wendy Clark of Galena alleges that city officials failed to meet the requirements of city codes and state law in approving rezoning requests for The Parker project on the property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. It also argues that city officials did not adequately consider the impacts of the project on nearby residents when making their decisions. City Council members last month approved an ordinance rezoning the property from limited agricultural to planned unit development, along with an ordinance formally annexing 56.2 acres of the 80-acre development that was located outside city limits. Those ordinances cleared the way for work to begin on the project.

GALENA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO