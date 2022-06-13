Thousands join gun control rallies across the US
Protesters have been gathering at hundreds of rallies across the US are calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of last month's mass shooting...www.bbc.com
Protesters have been gathering at hundreds of rallies across the US are calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of last month's mass shooting...www.bbc.com
thousands join protests...millions buy guns and ammo...
like I said before if someone wants a gun bad enough they will get one and I would bet over half the people that protest and blah blah blah about them I would bet they have one themselves. anything to put on a show
Guns are not the problem. Deaths by firearms isn’t even in the top 10 ways to die in the USA. Focus on the real issues
Comments / 7