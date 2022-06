The Fond du Lac County Emergency Management director says she is concerned about a warning from an energy grid operator of the possibility of rolling blackouts in Wisconsin this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers this week. Fond du Lac County Emergency Management director Bobbie Hicken says she has never heard of an alert of this nature before during her time in emergency management. Hicken says the warning brings more attention to the issue of electricity supply. Hicken the most important thing is to have a plan in place and keeping residents informed should there have to be a rolling blackout at some point. A spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service says steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but that it’s unlikely to happen in the Badger State.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO