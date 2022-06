Fishing Saturday morning. Watching college football Saturday night. Houston-area linebacker Dylan Rogers figures that’s just about a perfect day. Rogers will go from watching to playing college football in the next year, and he thinks Nebraska could be the spot where he does it. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star prospect, headed to NU on an official visit this weekend, likes how the Huskers use their linebackers. Nebraska has been among the schools recruiting him the hardest, too. And the NU coaches who have handled Rogers’ recruitment, Barrett Ruud and Bryan Applewhite, have been selling him on life in the Midwest.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO