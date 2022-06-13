ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Mrs. Melinda Collins Hilton, Vidalia

By Jeff Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Melinda Collins Hilton, age 59, of Vidalia, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Toombs County and lived there most of her life. She was a bank teller and also worked in...

