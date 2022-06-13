Mrs. Melinda Collins Hilton, Vidalia

Mr. Harold C. Mobley, age 74, of Uvalda, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, living in or near Uvalda all of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery County High School and later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Brewton-Parker College. He farmed several years before retiring with Georgia Power after thirty years as a local manger in Baxley/Hazlehurst. He was a member and trustee of Uvalda Methodist Church and served sixteen years as Montgomery County Commissioner. He was a former member of Baxley Kiwanis Club and Hazlehurst Rotary Club, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce in both Appling County and Jeff Davis County. His hobbies included quail hunting, raising Pointers and Setters, golf, gardening, and making syrup. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hiram Mobley and Marjorie “Mitzi” Mattox Mobley.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO