The Covington Fire Department was dispatched to Bealls Outlet in Newton Plaza Wednesday shortly after noon after employees reported the smell of smoke and a power outage in the store. According to the Fire Department, an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building went out and tripped a circuit breaker. Stevie B's next door also lost power to part of its restaurant. After determining that there was no fire, the Covington Utility Department was able to restore power to the buildings.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO