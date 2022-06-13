Jobs Other People Just Wouldn't Do - Moen Portables & Septic

MINOT, N.D. — Shannon Roers Jones is a state lawmaker who is currently halfway through her second term representing Fargo-area District 46. She’s also a candidate for mayor of Fargo, and she has been, arguably, the most visible candidate thanks in no small part to a political mugging her father got from the Fargo’s city commissioners, including two of her opponents in the mayoral race.
FARGO (KFGO) – With two seats up for grabs on the Fargo City Commission, Denise Kolpack was the top vote getter with incumbent Commissioner Dave Piepkorn coming in second to retain his seat. Kolpack, a former Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota executive, took in nearly 14% of...
(West Fargo, ND) -- Two incumbents retain their seats in the City of West Fargo, following Tuesday night's elections. West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, running unopposed, received just over 98 percent of the vote. Two seats were up for West Fargo City Commission, with Brad Olson, an incumbent, and Roben...
It looks like another business in West Fargo is closing. According to Inforum, Buffalo Wings Rings closed after only three years in business -- it opened in 2019. The restaurant was owned by Fargo locals, and as of right now, there's no word on what led them to close, but one can imagine.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Interstate-94 west exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16. The maintenance is scheduled overnight from 10:00 p.m. on June 16 to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17. Drivers should plan to use an...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night. More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hauck family posted on their Wings & Rings Facebook page Tuesday night to announce they will be closing their West Fargo location. The post says, “This was a very difficult decision, and we will miss being a part of such a great community.”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Last night was fun, and when it ended with 1,000 more votes than my opponent, I felt a lot more comfortable moving forward with this,” says Adam Martin. Last night, Martin won in the polls for Cass County Commission for District 4.
(Cass County, ND) -- We're learning more about why it took so long for local precincts to report election numbers in Tuesday's Primary elections in Cass County. Delays in reporting unofficial election results on Tuesday night were due to the large number of contests that were available to vote on in the 2022 Primary Election, according to County Election Officials.
Most people would be put in a sticky situation by the sight of a bee, but beekeeper Darla Neustel is always buzzing to see her apian friends. “When you crack a hive and you look into that hive and you see all of those bee eyeballs just staring at you,” Neustel said. “It’s so cute, really, it’s a strange thing to say, but it’s so interesting.”
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes City Council members were warned of the possibility of rolling blackouts affecting the city this summer and beyond during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting. Vernell Roberts, Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) General Manager warned that projections of energy shortages during the summer of...
(Fargo, ND) -- It was a crowded race for five spots on the Fargo School Board, and in the end, four of five incumbents running for re-election were unseated by the challengers. With 15 candidates running for the five seats, Tuesday's election lived up to its potential -- as it...
(Fargo, ND) -- It's a victory for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Natchatilo. He says it was a fight to defend his professional reputation. "I feel like what needed to be brought to light was brought to light and the truth ultimately prevailed in regard to what happened," said Natchatilo.
Mahnomen, MN — The Mahnomen County Dairy Association welcome all their annual Breakfast on the Farm this Saturday, June 18th from 8am until 11am at the Steinmetz Robotic Dairy Farm northeast of Mahnomen. Enjoy a free old fashioned country breakfast including ham, pancakes, strawberries, and ice cream. Jim Steinmetz of the Steinmetz Dairy Farm invites everyone to enjoy a good breakfast, tour the robotic dairy, and check out their new calf facility.
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo will see two familiar faces and one newcomer following Tuesday night's election. Fargo Mayor Dr. Timothy Mahoney won his re-election bid, defeating six challengers, including City Commission candidate Arlette Preston. Mahoney won the election with 40 percent of the vote, with Preston following in second place with 20 percent.
Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney wins another term leading the city. Mahoney dominated the largest field in Fargo Mayoral history with seven candidates. He scored over 40 percent of the vote, more than double the runner up, City Commissioner Arlette Preston. Mahoney had to go to court...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In the District 24 Republican Primary, incumbent representatives Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert advanced to the November 8th general election. Christensen received 1,027 votes and Kiefert got 846 votes to advance while Phil Kleymann received 748 votes in the 2022 primary. Due to redistricting...
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Arts and Culture Commission is inviting the public to celebrate Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration. The celebration is taking place on Sunday, June 19 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. at NDSU Renaissance Hall (650 Northern Pacific Ave). The event will feature artists, poets, singers and dancers, along with a hair show and community resources. Kids can eat free and play on inflatable games at no cost.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Third Annual Community Celebration of Juneteenth is set for Sunday. The event will take place in the afternoon at North Dakota State University Renaissance Hall. The free event will feature artists, food, a hair show, community resources, poets, singers, and dancers. Organizers are also incorporating a virtual reality component that includes drones as part of the experience.
