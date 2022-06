“I love my boat,” Bob Owings begins, “and I can tell you many reasons why it’s so special to me.” As a proud husband and father of three emerging adults, owner of a bustling family business, active church and community volunteer, and avid U.S. and world traveler, Bob’s life is pretty scheduled most of the time. “My boat brings people together and automatically relaxes everyone. That’s a natural gift of being on the water. The boat is its own vessel, separate from everything else that binds me to a structure in my life. It gives me a chance to ‘leave the dock’ in more ways than one.”

